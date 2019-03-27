Tennessee Senate Panel Recommends Against Sports Wager Bill

By 1 minute ago

Credit Baishampayan Ghose, Creative Commons

A Tennessee Senate panel has voted to recommend against passing a bill to legalize sports betting in the state.

The Senate Government Operations Committee voted 8-1 Wednesday to make a negative recommendation on Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson's bill. The legislation still heads to another committee for a vote, but Wednesday's vote could hamper its prospects.

Dickerson's legislation would allow and regulate statewide mobile and interactive sports gambling, with no brick-and-mortar locations to place bets. Dickerson said it could generate up to $50 million in revenue in its second year.

Dickerson said the bill would bring sports betting from the black market into a regulated, legal setup.

Republican Sen. Janice Bowling questioned whether people currently gambling illegally would instead do it legally.

The bill hasn't received any House committee votes yet.

Tags: 
Tennessee Senate
sports betting

Related Content

Illinois Governor Looks To Legal Sports Betting For Revenue

By Mar 3, 2019
Sergey Kuzmin / 123rf Stock Photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker hopes the burgeoning sports-gambling industry will help solve Illinois' budget troubles, but state lawmakers must first legalize expanded wagering.

Sports Betting Bill Advances In Kentucky Legislature

By Feb 20, 2019
Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky took the first step to legalizing sports betting on Wednesday as a legislative committee strongly endorsed a bill that one estimate says would bring in at least $20 million a year in new taxes.

Analysis Says Sports Betting Could Generate $20M Annually

By Feb 13, 2019
Sergey Kuzmin / 123rf Stock Photo

Legal sports betting in Kentucky could be worth at least $20 million a year in new taxes, with most of it going to the state's struggling public pension systems, according to an analysis of a proposal in the House of Representatives.