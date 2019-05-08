Tennessee Speaker Faces Calls To Resign From Leadership Post

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Official Headshot, Public Domain

A handful of Republican lawmakers are joining calls for House Speaker Glen Casada to resign from his top legislative leadership position.

Casada has faced increased scrutiny on Wednesday after his top aide, Cade Cothren, stepped down Monday amid allegations he sent racist and sexually explicit text messages. Cothren also acknowledged using cocaine in his legislative office several years ago.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison told The Associated Press he saw no way for Casada to be an effective leader.

Speaker Pro Tempore Bill Dunn is Casada's immediate successor and told The Tennessean he agreed Casada should step down.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has declined to say if Casada should resign, but has described the recent events as disturbing and shouldn't be tolerated.

Tags: 
Glen Casada

Related Content

Tennessee Speaker's Top Aide Admits Using Cocaine At Work

By May 6, 2019
Lukasz Stefanski / 123rf Stock Photo

A top aide for Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has admitted using cocaine in a legislative office building.

Tennessee House Speaker's Top Aide Admits To Sending Racist Texts

By May 6, 2019
Wasin Pummarin / 123rf Stock Photo

A top aide for Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has admitted to sending racist text messages amid news report revealing exchanges where he allegedly used a racial slur and called black people "idiots."

TN Speaker's Office 'Not Aware' He Met With Lawmaker's Accusers

By Feb 25, 2019
Wasin Pummarin / 123rf Stock Photo

The chief of staff of a top Tennessee Republican says he is "not aware" of the elected official meeting with three women who have accused a separate lawmaker of sexual misconduct.