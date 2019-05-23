Tennessee Valley Corridor To Hold Summit To Facilitate Federal, Industry Partnerships

A regional economic development organization is holding a summit next week to connect federal agencies, academic leaders and private manufacturers.

Tennessee Valley Corridor Executive Director Darrell Akins said the organization works to facilitate collaborations and promote federal entities in the region. He said TVC has facilitated many academic, federal and industrial partnerships, for example Volkswagen locating a factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“They came across the Tennessee Valley Corridor and they saw that there was all this regional cooperation between Oak Ridge National Laboratory and private businesses and manufacturers in the area,” Akins said.

Kentucky Congressman James Comer joined the TVC caucus last year that includes 12 representatives from five states. TVC’s 24th annual summit is in Chattanooga May 29-30. Akins said representatives from Fort Campbell and the Department of Energy in Paducah will attend.