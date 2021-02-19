Texas Officials Warn Of Price Gouging As State Faces Food, Water Shortages

By 47 minutes ago
  • Texas officials are reporting businesses are hiking up prices for food, water, and hotel rooms following a winter storm that walloped Texas this week. This is as residents wait in long lines at grocery stores and face food and water shortages.
    Texas officials are reporting businesses are hiking up prices for food, water, and hotel rooms following a winter storm that walloped Texas this week. This is as residents wait in long lines at grocery stores and face food and water shortages.
    Thomas Shea / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on February 19, 2021 12:16 am

Texas officials are cracking down on businesses they say have hiked the prices of food, water, and hotel rooms while the state continues to deal with shortages caused by unprecedented winter weather.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, the chief civil attorney for Texas' largest county, and Linda Hidalgo, the Harris County Judge, said Houston area residents have complained of hotel rooms and bottled water being sold at exorbitant prices.

"The main types of things we're seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates," Menefee told the Associated Press. "We've seen allegations of packs of water being sold for two to three times the normal price, or packs of water being divvied up and the individual bottles being sold at excessive prices."

Menefee and Hidalgo have since set up a system for consumers to report suspected incidents of price gouging. In just 20 hours, the system logged more than 450 complaints, they said.

This is while much of the state continues to face food and water shortages following bitterly cold temperatures and power outages that have lasted days after a winter storm walloped Texas this week.

Increasing prices for essentials during an emergency declaration is against the law in Texas.

Selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price after the governor has declared a state disaster is illegal under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.

Hidalgo said violators can face fines of up to $250,000.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged residents this week to report incidents of price gouging or other disaster-related scams to the state's consumer protection hotline.

"No one is exempt from price gouging laws in Texas. Any person selling goods, necessities, or services at an exorbitant price will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Paxton said. "I will not stand for any person or business unlawfully taking advantage of Texans."

Sticker shock hasn't been limited to just food and water. Houston Public Media reported about 27,000 Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers opened their emails this week to a heart attack-inducing surprise: a $202,102.16 bill from their electricity provider.

But the bill was just a technical mistake, the company said.

CenterPoint Energy tweeted to its consumers who might've received such an email, "You do not owe this amount."

The company said, "We are aware of a recent technical issue caused by the power outage in Houston which led to the issuance of incorrect natural gas billing e-mails to some customers. If you have received an e-mail in the amount of $202,102.16, please disregard it."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee
texas
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Linda Hidalgo
Houston
CenterPoint Energy
Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act
Harris County

Related Content

'It's Life And Death': Texans Still Without Power As Nation Faces More Winter Storms

By 20 hours ago

Nearly a half-million Texans are without electricity for a third-straight day as the effects from historic winter storms that have blasted the state and many other parts of the country this week are still being felt.

And more severe weather is ahead for many of the same areas already hit hardest, with 100 million people in the path of the latest storm forecast to bring freezing rain and snow from the Plains to the East Coast on Thursday.

'A Disaster Within A Disaster': Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Cases Are Surging In Texas

By 20 hours ago

Texas is seeing a surge in carbon monoxide poisonings this week, as plunging temperatures and persistent power outages send residents searching for warmth increasingly from dangerous sources.

At least 300 cases, including two fatalities, were reported in Harris County — the state's most populous — as of Tuesday night, according to Judge Lina Hidalgo. She called that number "just the tip of the iceberg," saying it was likely much higher.

Hospitals In Austin Are Running Out Of Water, Forcing Some To Transfer Patients

By 20 hours ago

Local hospitals are being affected by widespread water issues in the Austin area, following severe weather this week.

St. David's South Austin Medical Center said it lost water pressure from the city Wednesday, creating a series of problems.

"Water feeds the facility's boiler, so as a result, it is also losing heat," David Huffstutler, CEO of St. David's HealthCare, said in a statement.