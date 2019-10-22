Third Candidate Announces Run For Paducah Mayor

A third candidate is joining the race to become Paducah’s next mayor.

Local business executive George Bray announced today he will seek the office. Bray works in the pharmaceutical industry and serves as the Chairman of the Board of the Barkley Regional Airport.

Bray is challenging incumbent Mayor Brandi Harless. Harless was elected in 2016 and kicked off her re-election campaign last week. City Commissioner Richard Abraham is also running to defeat Harless.

Paducah citizens will elect their next mayor in 2020.