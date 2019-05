Three inmates and an officer in Fulton County are being indicted for the death of an inmate in 2016.

The Kentucky State Police said on Friday inmates Danny Wilder Jr., Steven Juniper and Ronnie Littlejohn are being indicted for trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Former corrections officer Daniel Thomas is charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Fulton County Inmate Kyle Combs overdosed in 2016. The investigation is ongoing.