Tina Fey Hosts Two Hour Special Honoring Trail Blazing Women Around the World

Groundbreaking writer, actress, and comedian, Tina Fey, comes to Public Radio to host The Hidden World of Girls, two new hour-long specials inspired by the NPR series heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Host Tina Fey, star of 30 Rock, author of Bossypants, and Saturday Night Live alumna, takes listeners around the world into the secret life of girls -- from the dunes of the Sahara to a slumber party in Manhattan, from the dancehalls of Jamaica to a racetrrack in Ramallah -- and reveals some of her own hidden worlds.

These two new specials are produced by the Peabody Award-winning Kitchen Sisters, in collaboration with NPR and independent producers from around the world. Inspired by The Hidden World of Girls series heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, these specials feature the best stories from that series as well as new, never before heard features, interviews, and music. Lively, sound-rich, and evocative, The Hidden World of Girls is two hours of stories of girls and the women they become.

As part of this international collaboration, The Kitchen Sisters opened up The Hidden World of Girls NPR phone line and invited listeners to share their stories of groundbreaking girls and pioneering women. Calls poured in from around the world and these stories and messages thread throughout the hours. Stories in the special include:

The story of The Braveheart Women's Society: Coming of Age in South Dakota, a journey to a four-day rite of passage ceremony for Sioux girls from the banks of the Missouri River.

From the foothills of Dublin, The Hidden World of Traveller Girls. Travellers, the gypsies of Ireland, nomads traveling in caravans, camping by the side of the road. The men live for horses, the girls for their big, elaborate weddings.

We travel to Wayne County, Mississippi into the world of Girls Who Hunt.

We grapple with the issues of family, crime, violence, and reckoning in the story, Deborah Luster: One Big Self.

Russia's Singing Babushkas - a group of elderly women from Buranovo, Russia, who began singing together and who have become a musical sensation at concerts performing Beatles songs.

Science fiction stories of friendship, superpowers, and the Beatles.

The Hidden World of Girls' two hour-long specials will be aired during WKMS' Sounds Good from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m this Wednesday, March 20th. Listen on air at 91.3 FM or on wkms.org.