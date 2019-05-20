Tony Jarvis Named Next Murray High School Principal

Murray High School has a new principal. Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons on Monday named Tony Jarvis to the position.

Jarvis comes from the position of House Two Principal at McCracken County High School. He previously served as a history teacher, coach and Assistant Principal at Lone Oak High School.

He has a master’s degree in school administration and bachelor’s degree in history from Murray State University.

Jarvis said his first priority is meeting the staff, students and Murray community.

Current principal Teresa Speed is taking the role of Director of District Wide Services beginning July 1.