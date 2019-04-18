Tracks Announce Plan To Phase Out Lasix On Race Day

Leading players in the horse racing industry are announcing the phase out of Lasix on race day.

The elimination of what has been considered a performance enhancing medication will occur over the next two years. Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said “this issue of race day medication has been the one place that has kept us inconsistent with the rest of the world."

Thomason said it’s an issue that’s been debated for decades within the horse racing industry.

Beginning in January, two-year-old horses would not be allowed to be treated with Lasix within 24 hours of the race. The medication helps prevent exercise-induced bleeding. That ban would pertain to all horses in stakes races at coalition tracks in 2021.

Kentucky Thoroughbred Association Director Chauncey Morris said this sets the stage for tackling other issues. “We entered into this coalition because we know that there will be more reforms.”

Morris says this decision doesn’t mean the total elimination of Lasix. It can still be used outside of the 24 hour race day window. Lasix could still be used for a high profile race like the Kentucky Derby next year, but not in 2021.