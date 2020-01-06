Trigg County Historical Society Hosts Monthly Lecture, Reenactment For County’s 200th Anniversary

Trigg County Historical Society is holding a monthly history lecture series and a reenactment of Trigg County’s first court meeting for the county’s 200th anniversary.

Society President Bob Brame said the first lecture hosted by WKDZ radio station owner Beth Mann will cover the history of the station. He said the central theme of the series is the history of Trigg County. Brame said next month’s lecture will focus on the history of Trigg County schools.

“Some will be on the nightriders of the early 1900s,” Brame said. “One lecture is going to be on the epidemics that happened throughout the year. One will be on the sheriffs of Trigg County. We had the first female sheriff in the state of Kentucky.”

Tomorrow’s lecture will be held at 6:00 p.m in the DJ Everett III Radio Room at WKDZ Radio in Cadiz.

Trigg County was founded when magistrates met on May 15, 1820 in the defunct town of Warrington. Brame said officials wanted the county seat to be at most a day’s ride on horseback from county constituents. He said Trigg County was formed from portions of Caldwell and Christian counties.

“Christain County was very large and Caldwell County was also large. So they cut Trigg County out and made it easier for the public to get to the county seat,” Brame said. “The governor proposed that in January.”

The reenactment of the county’s first court meeting will take place on May 15 near where the meeting was held.

Brame said two of his ancestors served on the first fiscal court. The society is collecting family histories of new and old county residents for the new volume of Trigg County Family Histories. He said the historical society wants people to understand the importance of the county’s history.