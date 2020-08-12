Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes To Resign Aug. 31

Trigg County Judge Executive Hollis Alexander said Sheriff Jason Barnes is resigning. Alexander said he received a resignation letter last Wednesday from Barnes.

In the letter, Barnes said his last active day as sheriff is Aug. 31. Alexander said they will make an announcement on or near that day regarding who will fill in as sheriff.

Kentucky State Police announced on June 17 an investigation into a complaint of possible criminal conduct among members of the Sheriff’s Office. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office has assigned a special prosecutor in the event charges are filed.

WKMS has reached out to Barnes for comment. This story may be updated.