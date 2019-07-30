Trump Endorses GOP Attorney General Candidate in Kentucky

President Trump has waded into Kentucky's hard-fought campaign for attorney general to endorse the Republican nominee, Daniel Cameron. Trump tweeted on Monday that Cameron is a "new star" in the GOP. He says Cameron is "tough on crime, strong on borders" and a defender of gun rights. Cameron is running against Democrat Greg Stumbo, a former attorney general and an ex-speaker of the Kentucky House. According to the Courier Journal, Cameron is a former legal counsel to Mitch McConnell and played football for the University of Louisville. If elected Cameron would be become Kentucky’s first African-American attorney general.