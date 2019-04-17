Related Program: All Things Considered Trump Pushes Mueller Report As A Total Win — Even Though It Hasn't Been Released Yet By Tamara Keith • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 17, 2019 5:20 pm The Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of the Mueller report on Thursday. President Trump isn't waiting for that release to claim total exoneration. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.