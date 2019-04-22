Unemployment Rates Dropped In West Kentucky In 2018

Unemployment rates dropped by nearly a percent in the Pennyrile and Purchase regions of west Kentucky in 2018.

Both regions had unemployment rates of 5.1 percent last year. The Pennyrile and Purchase regions had rates of 5.8 and 5.9 respectively in 2017.

Todd County had the lowest rate in the Pennyrile at four percent. Livingston County had the highest with 6.8 percent.

In the Purchase, Calloway County had the lowest rate of 3.9 percent. Ballard County had the highest at 6.9 percent rate.

Carlisle County’s rate dropped two percent from 2017 and Christian County’s dropped one percent.

Kentucky’s overall unemployment rate for 2018 was 4.3 percent, slightly higher than the national average of 3.9 percent.

