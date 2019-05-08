University Of Kentucky In-State Tuition Climbing In Fall

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto has announced in-state undergraduate students will see tuition increase by 2.4% this fall.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the increase announced in a campus email sent Tuesday will bring the annual cost to $12,360. Out-of-state tuition will increase 6.2% to $30,680.

Faculty and staff will share a 2% merit raise pool under the proposed budget. The university board will approve the budget in June. It already approved housing and dining rates, which will rise 3% for most students.

In-state tuition has risen 112% since 2005 and 46% in the past decade while state funding has been cut and costs have increased. The university relies more and more on tuition, especially from higher out-of-state rates paid by students who now make up about 35% of the student body.