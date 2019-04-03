(Update: Sizemore Found) Amber Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Dawson Springs Girl

Update Wednesday Evening: According to Muhlenberg County Emergency Management, Lauryn Sizemore was found in Orange Beach, Alabama. Police say the suspect is detained.

Original Story:

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl from Hopkins County.

Lauryn Sizemore was last seen in the bedroom of her Dawson Springs home at midnight Saturday, March 30. She was noticed missing on Sunday morning, March 31.

Sizemore is white, has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She is 4-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds.

She is thought to be Glenn Eugene Harper, her 56-year-old step-grandfather.

Harper is white, 5-feet-9-inches tall and has gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 245 pounds.

He may be driving a 2004 maroon Hyundai Sonata with temporary Kentucky license plate 9555994.

They may have headed for Houston, Texas where Harper’s brother and father live.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 immediately.

An Amber Alert is issued when police believe a child is in imminent danger.

© 2019 WKU Public Radio