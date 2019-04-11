U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos To Announce SERV Grant At MCHS

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin are coming to Marshall County High School next week to announce a grant that will go towards recovery efforts following last year’s shooting.

Marshall County Schools Recovery Coordinator Ledonia Williamson says the school is being awarded $460,064 that will last through June 2020. She said the funds are being provided through the ‘School Emergency Response to Violence,’ (or Project SERV) grant.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, SERV grants fund short-term and long-term education-related services to help institutions recover from a violent or traumatic event.

Williamson said the money will fund two additional resource officer positions at the high school-- and will continue to fund current hall monitor and resource officer positions.

She said the funding will also pay for teaching positions for the ‘MC At Home’ program that allows students who felt uncomfortable returning after the shooting to continue their school work at home. Williamson said about 90 students are currently enrolled in the program.

MCHS received a Project SERV grant in August 2018 for $138,213.

DeVos and Bevin will announce the grant in the school’s Fine Arts Center on April 17 at 1:30.