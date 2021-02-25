U.S. Launches Military Airstrikes Against Iranian Militants In Syria

By 4 minutes ago
  • Shattered glass is on the ground following a rocket attack in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on Feb. 15.
    Shattered glass is on the ground following a rocket attack in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on Feb. 15.
    Safin Hamed / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on February 25, 2021 7:29 pm

The Defense Department says U.S. military forces have conducted airstrikes against infrastructure used by militant groups in eastern Syria. The strikes are a response to recent attacks against Americans in Iraq, and the department calls the strikes a "proportionate military response."

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby issued the following statement regarding the attack:

"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria. These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel. Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with Coalition partners. The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
U.S. Department of Defense
Syria
Iraq
John Kirby
President Biden
airstrikes

Related Content

Pentagon Will Deploy Active Duty Troops To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

By Feb 5, 2021

Active duty military personnel will soon start assisting vaccination sites in states across the U.S., the White House announced on Friday.

U.S. Embassy In Baghdad Hit In Rocket Attack

By Dec 21, 2020

Rocket attacks by "Iran-backed militias" into an area housing the U.S. Embassy in Iraq killed at least one local civilian and damaged the embassy compound, according to U.S. diplomatic sources.

Eight small rockets launched by Iranian forces specifically targeted the International Zone in Baghdad, also called the "Green Zone," according to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. He strongly condemned the attack in a statement released Sunday.

No embassy personnel were injured, but the rocket did damage some residential property surrounding the Green Zone, according to Pompeo.