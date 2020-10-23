U.S. Tops 70,000 Coronavirus Cases In 1 Day — Heights Not Seen Since July

By 49 minutes ago
  • The U.S. has returned to an alarming height in new coronavirus cases, topping 70,000 for the first time since July. Here, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows COVID-19 cases reported in the past seven days, as of Thursday afternoon.
    The U.S. has returned to an alarming height in new coronavirus cases, topping 70,000 for the first time since July. Here, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows COVID-19 cases reported in the past seven days, as of Thursday afternoon.
    CDC map / Screenshot by NPR
Originally published on October 23, 2020 9:06 am

The U.S. recorded 71,671 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most in one day since the outbreak hit alarming heights in July, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. One day earlier, around 63,000 new cases had been reported.

The U.S. also recorded 856 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the death toll to more than 223,000 people lost to the pandemic.

U.S. cases have been rising sharply since the middle of September, when the daily rate was hovering around 40,000 cases.

Public health experts are now watching to see if Thursday's results are an aberration or part of an ominous new pattern. When the U.S. hit a record of more than 77,000 cases in mid-July, it topped the 70,000-mark on several other days as well — and the numbers stayed worryingly high through the end of the month.

The new surge is different from the summer. Many states are now propelling the new cases, rather than a few large states driving the rise, as NPR reported earlier this week.

Hospitalizations in the U.S. have also risen above the 40,000 mark this week for the first time since Aug. 21, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The U.S. has reported more than 8.4 million coronavirus cases, trailed by India with 7.7 million and Brazil with 5.3 million cases.

Here are the 10 states with the most coronavirus cases in the past seven days as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Texas: 33,727
Illinois: 28,161
Wisconsin: 25,109
California: 22,712
Florida: 20,446
Tennessee: 15,323
Ohio: 14,340
North Carolina: 14,185
Michigan: 13,417
Indiana: 13,127

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Johns Hopkins University
COVID-19
coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Related Content

New Zealand Declares Victory Over Coronavirus Again, Lifts Auckland Restrictions

By Oct 7, 2020

New Zealand's Prime Minister lifted coronavirus restrictions on its largest city on Wednesday, after the country appears to have eradicated community spread of the virus a second time.

"We can let ourselves once again feel pride," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, "that we managed to get to that position together."

After a second outbreak in August, the island country hasn't had a positive case in 10 days. On Monday, Ardern announced that New Zealand's latest COVID-19 cluster is "under control."

'We Had To Take Action': States In Mexico Move To Ban Junk Food Sales To Minors

By Sep 14, 2020

Picture this: You're 17, you walk into a corner store and grab a Coca-Cola and Doritos, but the cashier refuses to sell them to you because you're underage.

That rule is expected to soon become reality in parts of Mexico, as lawmakers in several states push legislation to keep junk food away from children, partly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, Women Could Vote After The 19th Amendment — But Not All Women. Or Men

By Aug 26, 2020

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution officially took effect when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation certifying its ratification.

The amendment promised women that their right to vote would "not be denied" on account of sex.

State Treasurer Says Beshear Coronavirus Order Violated Constitution

By 17 hours ago
Courtesy Commonwealth of Kentucky

  Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball says that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear violated the  U.S. constitution when he banned mass-gatherings early on during the coronavirus pandemic because he also banned gatherings at churches.

Tennessee To Distribute COVID Vaccine By Population, Not Virus Prevalence

By 17 hours ago
Blake Farmer / WPLN

When a vaccine for COVID-19 is approved for use, it will be the state government who determines who gets it first. All states were required to submit their draft plans to federal authorities by this week. Tennessee will distribute its allotment based mostly on population, not severity of recent outbreaks.