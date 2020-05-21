Vanderbilt's Lee Becomes SEC's 1st Woman Athletic Director

Vanderbilt has removed the interim title, making Candice Storey Lee the first woman to run a Southeastern Conference athletics program.

With Vanderbilt’s announcement Wednesday, Lee now is among only five women and the second black woman in charge of a Power Five program.

Daniel Diermeier, who takes over as Vanderbilt’s chancellor on July 1, said Lee is the “living embodiment” of the university’s values and aspirations.

The 41-year-old Lee is a former Commodores basketball captain. She took over as interim athletic director on Feb. 4 when Malcolm Turner resigned after one year on the job.