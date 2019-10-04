The Vocal Precision Of Madison Cunningham

When Madison Cunningham was in her late teens, she moved from Orange County, Calif., to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of being a songwriter. It's something that she's been working at since the age of 4. She's also been singing for almost as long. Along the way, she's impressed a lot of musician's musicians — folks like Chris Thile and Andrew Bird. She's got a precision in the way she plays and sings that makes her debut album, Who Are You Now, shine.

We'll talk about her love of songwriting, not being afraid to fail and what song shouldn't be covered. Hear that and more in the player.

