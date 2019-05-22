Voters Approve Alcohol Sales In Marion By The Associated Press & Matt Markgraf • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Tyler Olson / 123rf Stock Photo Voters in a Crittenden County community voted Tuesday night to allow alcohol sales. According to the Kentucky Board of Elections website, residents of Marion voted 403 to 227 to allow the sales. Although alcohol sales will be allowed in the city, the surrounding Crittenden County is still dry. Tags: Crittenden Countycity of marionTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Crittenden Co. Audit Shows More Than $1M Not Presented To Fiscal Court By Cory Sharber • Feb 11, 2019 Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain Kentucky’s auditor said Crittenden County needs to address weak internal controls over debt, disbursements and payroll found in a state audit released Monday. KYTC Updates Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon Officials On US 641 Expansion Project By Matt Markgraf • Dec 18, 2018 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet discussed with local leaders from Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon counties on Monday the plan to expand US 641 between Fredonia and Eddyville.