Voters Approve Alcohol Sales In Marion

Voters in a Crittenden County community voted Tuesday night to allow alcohol sales.

According to the Kentucky Board of Elections website, residents of Marion voted 403 to 227 to allow the sales.

Although alcohol sales will be allowed in the city, the surrounding Crittenden County is still dry.

 

