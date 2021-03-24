Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here VP Harris To Work With Central American Countries To Address Root Causes Of Migration By Franco Ordoñez • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 24, 2021 4:55 pm Vice President Harris will take on her first foreign policy portfolio: working with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to address the root causes of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border. TweetShareGoogle+Email