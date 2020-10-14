WATCH LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

By 52 minutes ago
  • Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives Wednesday for the third day of her confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee.
    Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives Wednesday for the third day of her confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Originally published on October 14, 2020 9:14 am

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding its third day of hearings on Wednesday on President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Barrett, 48, would replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court.

You can watch the hearing here beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day.

Follow live updates here.

After a day of opening statements from members of the panel and from Barrett, Tuesday and Wednesday are devoted to questioning of the nominee. Outside witnesses testify for and against Barrett on Thursday.

The nomination has become a political lightning rod as Democrats charge that Republicans are rushing it to get Barrett confirmed before the Nov. 3 election. Democrats say the seat should be filled by the next president.

It's also unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the hearings. Two GOP members of the panel, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have tested positive for the virus.

Democrats, led by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, had demanded that the hearing be postponed "to ensure that we don't risk the health and safety of fellow senators, Senate staff, other Senate employees, as well as Judge Barrett and her family."

But committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed to press forward and tweeted, "Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so." Lee attended in person on Monday.

All members who wish to vote on Barrett's nomination will have to be present, however, when it comes time. The committee is expected to vote on Oct. 22, followed by a full Senate vote.

This post was originally published on Monday at 8 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Senate Judiciary Committee
U.S. Supreme Court
Sen. Mike Lee
Sen. Thom Tillis
Sen. Patrick Leahy
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Related Content

Barrett Says She Does Not Consider Roe V. Wade 'Super-Precedent'

By 15 hours ago

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has, like many of the recent nominees before her, been unwilling to tip her hand as to how she might rule on potential high-profile cases if confirmed to the high court.

But she also has left some hints as to her leanings, especially on the topic of abortion rights. As a University of Notre Dame Law School professor, Barrett signed an ad that stated, "It's time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade," referring to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Barrett To Coons: I Won't Be 'Pawn' For Trump In Possible Election Dispute

By 15 hours ago

Amy Coney Barrett told Democrats Tuesday that she would take recusal seriously if any case reaches the Supreme Court involving President Trump's election — then stated more strongly that she would not be Trump's "pawn."

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons revived the question about an election dispute during his portion of the hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The judge said she wanted to make as clear as possible that she would be her own woman.

Barrett Clarifies Comments On LGBTQ Rights After Criticism From Sen. Hirono

By 15 hours ago

Judge Amy Coney Barrett apologized for using the term "sexual preference" when discussing the outcome of the 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which granted marriage rights to same-sex couples.

Barrett's comments were a response to a lengthy statement by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who detailed why many in the LGBTQ community may be concerned that the rights granted in Obergefell could be overturned if Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.