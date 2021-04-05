Watch Live: Derek Chauvin Trial Enters Second Week Of Testimony

By 14 minutes ago
Originally published on April 5, 2021 9:33 am
YouTube

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's one-time colleagues are expected to testify in his trial on murder charges Monday, as the case over the killing of George Floyd enters its second week of testimony.

As the prosecution builds its case against Chauvin, it is expected to call Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and two other officers on Monday — prompting a legal discussion at the start of Monday's proceedings over how much of the officers' opinions should be allowed in their testimony.

The prosecution has been calling a string of witnesses from the police department, including a senior officer who said on Friday that Chauvin's actions were "totally unnecessary."

On Friday, the officer with the most seniority on the Minneapolis Police Department said that he's never been trained to put his knee on someone's neck, noting that doing so could kill someone.

On Friday, the senior officer, Lt. Richard Zimmerman of the department's homicide unit, said that restraining Floyd in the way the officers did and for as long as they did was "uncalled for." He added, "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that's what they felt."

Zimmerman testified that putting someone in handcuffs brings the threat level "way down" – and he said anyone who is cuffed while facedown on the ground should be moved immediately.

Chauvin, 45, is facing three criminal charges, as listed in court documents:

  • second-degree murder — unintentional — while committing a felony;

  • third-degree murder — perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind;

  • second-degree manslaughter — culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Derek Chauvin
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo
Minneapolis Police Department
Lt. Richard Zimmerman
George Floyd

Related Content

Half Of The Jury In The Chauvin Trial Is Nonwhite. That's Only Part Of The Story

By Mar 25, 2021

The jury chosen for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is notable because it is significantly less white than Minneapolis itself.

Among the 12 jurors and three alternates selected for the panel are three Black men, one Black woman and two jurors who identify as multiracial. If none of the three alternates — all of them white — is needed in the deliberation room, 50% of the panel that will vote on Chauvin's fate will be Black or multiracial.

Chauvin Trial: Judge Reinstates 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Over George Floyd's Killing

By Mar 11, 2021

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will face an additional charge of third-degree murder, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled on Thursday, after an appeals court ordered Cahill to reconsider his earlier decision to dismiss the charge.

"The court is going to grant the motion to reinstate" the charge, Cahill said as he announced his decision.