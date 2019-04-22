Waterproofing Project On Eggner’s Ferry Bridge Underway, Temporary Closure Friday

The U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggner’s Ferry Bridge connecting Marshall County and Land Between the Lakes will temporarily close overnight Friday as part of a two-month project to apply a waterproofing epoxy.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work began on Monday. The project will be conducted in six phases and is expected to be completed on June 22.

During the closure, motorists are advised to detour via U.S. 68 to Interstate 24. The bridge will also close on May 3.

Lane Closure Phases

Phase 1 - Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

Crews will close the eastbound bridge and convert the westbound bridge to two-way traffic to perform prep work on the eastbound bridge.

Phase 2 - Friday, April 26 overnight

Crews will close the eastbound and westbound bridge for 18-24 hours.

Phase 3 - Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Crews will close the westbound bridge and convert the eastbound bridge to two-way traffic to perform prep work on the westbound bridge.

Phase 4 - Friday, May 3 overnight

Crews will close the eastbound and westbound bridge for 18-24 hours.

Phase 5 - Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Crews will close the eastbound bridge and convert the westbound bridge to two-way traffic to apply waterproof epoxy to the eastbound bridge.

Phase 6 - Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Crews will close the westbound bridge and convert the eastbound bridge to two-way traffic to apply waterproof epoxy to the westbound bridge.