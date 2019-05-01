West Kentucky Less Food Insecure Than East Kentucky

The executive director of a Kentucky food bank organization said west Kentucky is comparatively less food insecure than east Kentucky.

The food insecurity rate is 15% for the overall population in Kentucky, according to Feeding America’s 2019 Map the Meal Gap report. Feeding Kentucky executive director Tamara Sandberg said Kentucky’s first congressional district meets the average with a rate of 15%.

“The first district is actually just a little bit better than the overall rate, so western Kentucky is actually doing pretty well,” Sandberg said. “Compared to the fifth congressional district in far eastern Kentucky. Their overall rate is nineteen percent.”

Sandberg also said child food insecurity rates are higher than overall rates. Among the Pennyrile and Purchase areas, Fulton County has the highest child food insecurity rate at almost 24%. The county’s overall insecurity rate is 21%. The county with the lowest child food insecurity rate in the Purchase and Pennyrile areas is Marshall County with a rate of almost 17%. That’s compared to the county’s overall rate of roughly 12%.