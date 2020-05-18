West Kentucky Restaurants Adjust Operating Plans As Economy Reopens

Kentucky’s restaurants are slated to reopen in a limited capacity on May 22. West Kentucky establishments are adjusting plans to accommodate Governor Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines.

The guidance limits the amount of people allowed in facilities to 33% capacity in addition to outdoor seating. Other requirements include masks for employees, regular cleaning of surfaces and employee training on the updated guidelines.

Ferrell’s is a burger restaurant with locations in Cadiz, Hopkinsville and Madisonville. Cadiz Branch Assistant Manager Candy Crump said, despite Beshear’s blessing to reopen, the Ferrell’s locations will remain closed to in-person dining.

“Right now, we’ve decided that we’re not going to reopen on the 22nd,” Crump said. “We’re just not going to open up fully to customers until probably the end of June, first of July.”

With some restaurants choosing to remain closed to preserve the safety of their employees and patrons, others are planning to open without following the guidelines issued by state leaders. Martha’s Restaurant in Murray announced in a now-deleted Facebook post they will not require employees to wear masks.

“I’m standing up I will not enforce my employees wearing a mask I tried it for 5 minutes and it like to have killed me every one needs to stand up for there rights,” the restaurant management said in a post.

The post sparked both praise and backlash from community members. One commenter said they are “ashamed” they had previously supported an establishment that “doesn’t care about its employees or its customers.” Another commenter noted their family will not “ever be eating at your place again.”

Others wrote in support of the restaurant’s decision to disobey the “Healthy at Work” guidance.

“I think everyone needs to be appreciative that you’re being so transparent with how you’re handling things,” a commenter wrote.

“yes diffantliy don’t want to deal with a germ a fobic,” Martha’s Restaurant Owner Martha Lamb replied.

Lamb did not respond to a request for comment from WKMS News. An automated reply to the restaurant’s phone number said, “Any updates we have, we will post on Facebook.” As of Monday, May 18, the Martha’s Restaurant Facebook page has been removed from the social networking service. This article will be updated if Lamb responds.

The Kentucky Restaurant Association is encouraging all food service businesses in the commonwealth to follow the guidelines issued by the state. KRA President Stacy Roof said public health inspectors will likely be the first point of contact for local restaurants dealing with compliance issues.

“That’s who is in and out of restaurants inspecting them at least twice a year already and I’m guessing that’s who will be following whether they’re abiding by guidelines.”

You can view the upcoming phases of Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” initiative here. More information on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here.