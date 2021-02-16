Western Kentucky Pharmacy Says Federal Vaccine Distribution Program Going Smoothly

A pharmacist in Paducah said being part of the federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution program has been going well as they continue to inoculate people on a weekly basis. Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah is one of many local pharmacies across the country to be chosen for the program.

Pharmacist Daniel Jones said they were chosen based on how well the pharmacy can reach community members in rural areas. He said they are inoculating about 100 people per week as they receive new doses.

Jones said for some community members, receiving the vaccine through their local pharmacy buys some peace of mind.

“They trust us with a lot of information and a lot of times they will request information from us that they wouldn’t from other places, and I think maybe it does give them a sense of well-being and comfort,” Jones said. “And them knowing that we’ve taken it and been vaccinated ourselves, I think helps some as well.”

Jones said Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah has been receiving new doses of the vaccine vaccinating on Thursdays and Fridays. He said he is hopeful that the pharmacy can schedule vaccinations later this week despite the snowy weather that hit the region on Monday. He said community members can watch the pharmacy’s Facebook page for updates.

Jones said people interested in signing up for the vaccine at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah can call 270-444-7070 and be added to the list. He said the pharmacy currently has close to 700 people on their vaccination list.

Jones said the pharmacy will reach out to people on their list to make appointments as vaccines become available.