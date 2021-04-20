Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here What's Next For Derek Chauvin: Legal Implications Now That He's Been Convicted By Carrie Johnson • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 20, 2021 9:21 pm Much awaits Derek Chauvin. His sentencing will come in eight weeks, and on his most serious charge — unintentional second degree murder — he faces about over 12 years under sentencing guidelines. TweetShareGoogle+Email