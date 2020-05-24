White House Restricts Travel From Brazil, Where Coronavirus Cases Near 350,000

By 36 minutes ago
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at a demonstration in favor of his government on Sunday.
    Andressa Anholete / Getty Images
Originally published on May 24, 2020 7:00 pm

President Trump is barring the entry of non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil within the past 14 days, the White House announced on Sunday, citing concerns over the country's rapidly worsening coronavirus crisis.

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The new restrictions take effect beginning Thursday, but according to McEnany, they only apply to travel, not "the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."

Brazil has the world's second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections, behind only the United States, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday, the country had reported more than 347,000 cases of the virus and at least 22,000 deaths.

Despite the country's growing infection rate, President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the risks of the pandemic. He has dismissed the virus as "a little flu" and in April joined protesters calling for the lifting of social isolation measures.

The Trump administration has already suspended travel from China, Iran and parts of Europe.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Professional sports leagues in the state are now able to begin training camps, Cuomo said during his daily press conference, adding that having teams come back, even without spectators, would mark a "return to normalcy."