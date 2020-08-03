WHO Chief Warns 'There Might Never Be' A Silver Bullet For Coronavirus

By 11 minutes ago
  • World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that while some COVID-19 vaccine candidates have progressed to phase three testing, the world must remain reliant on "the basics" of disease control. Tedros is seen here last month in Geneva.
    World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that while some COVID-19 vaccine candidates have progressed to phase three testing, the world must remain reliant on "the basics" of disease control. Tedros is seen here last month in Geneva.
    Fabrice Coffrini / Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on August 3, 2020 2:18 pm

Despite progress made on a vaccine against COVID-19, "there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," the World Health Organization's director-general warned on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' words marked six months since the organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. Tedros said that at that point, on Jan. 30, "there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths outside of China." Three months later, the world had 3 million reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 200,000 deaths.

Six months on, the figures have only worsened: now 18.1 million global cases and more than 690,000 deaths, according to the tracker at Johns Hopkins University.

Tedros noted multiple vaccine candidates are in the third phase of clinical trials and expressed hope that a number of them will be effective to prevent infection by the coronavirus.

But until then, the world is reliant on "the basics" of disease control, he said:

"Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all.

"Inform, empower and listen to communities. Do it all.

"For individuals, it's about keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, cleaning hands regularly and coughing safely away from others. Do it all.

"The message to people and governments is clear: Do it all."

And when the disease is under control, he urged, "Keep going!"

Phase three testing is designed to see if a vaccine candidate actually prevents disease. WHO reports that as of July 31, six vaccine candidates are in phase three.

Last week, the vaccine candidate made by the U.S. biotech company Moderna and developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health entered phase three of testing.

"Up to 30,000 volunteers will be assigned to one of two groups," NPR's Joe Palca explained. "One group will receive two injections spaced approximately 28 days apart of mRNA-1273, as the vaccine is known. The other group will receive an injection containing only salt water. Neither the volunteer nor the person administering the injection will know what's in the syringe in order to avoid bias in favor of one outcome or another. Of course, people running the trial will know who is getting what."

Researchers will then monitor both groups to see who, if any, gets sick.

So far, six vaccine candidates have joined Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by early 2021. Not all the candidates in Operation Warp Speed have reached phase three.

More than 250,000 people have already registered their interest in participating in clinical trials, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist said last week. Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to sign up at CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org "so that you can be part of the solution of this terrible scourge."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
coronavirus

Related Content

Walmart Will Require Shoppers To Wear Masks; Other Retailers Urged To Follow

By Jul 15, 2020

Updated at 5 p.m. ET

Walmart says shoppers must wear masks inside its stores starting Monday — the largest retailer to join a growing list of companies making face covering mandatory across the nation.

Florida Smashes U.S. State Record Of Daily New Cases: More Than 15,200

By Jul 12, 2020

Florida reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the largest single-day increase of any state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday's number exceeds New York's peak of more than 12,200 new cases in one day back in April, when it was the epicenter of the outbreak.

Trump Says Funding Cuts Will Be Permanent If WHO Doesn't Commit To 'Major' Changes

By May 19, 2020

Updated at 3:45 p.m. ET

President Trump is giving the World Health Organization 30 days to commit to substantial changes in how it operates — or he will make his hold on U.S. funding permanent. The threat came in a letter that sharply criticizes the WHO response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its relationship with China.

Unsuitable For A Pandemic? Add Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank To Bankruptcy List

By 4 hours ago

A collapse in demand for suits and other office attire is leading another storied retailer across the brink, with the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filing for bankruptcy.

Parent company Tailored Brands had been struggling with debt and flagging demand before the coronavirus pandemic. But the temporary store closures and collapse in apparel sales during the health crisis took their toll.

Americans, Go Home: Canadians Track U.S. Boaters Sneaking Across The Border

By Martha Ann Overland Aug 2, 2020

Canadians are typically seen as pretty friendly people, and until the coronavirus pandemic, most were happy to welcome Americans.

But when the coronavirus began to quickly spread in March, the U.S. and Canada shut their shared border to all nonessential traffic.

Since then, Canada's border patrol has effectively prevented caravans of Americans — and their RVs and their campers — from surging across the border as they normally do each summer.

But Americans can be crafty.

U.S. Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal With Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline For COVID-19 Vaccine Push

By Aug 1, 2020

The federal government has reached a deal worth up to $2.1 billion with drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by early 2021.

The money will go toward clinical trials, scaling up manufacturing and purchasing 100 million doses of the vaccine.