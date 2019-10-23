Widespread Internet Outage Affects Far West Kentucky

A widespread internet power outage Tuesday has been impacting communities throughout far west Kentucky. Charter Communications Spokesperson Scott Morris said fiber optic lines were damaged by an electric cable.

Morris says Louisville Gas and Electric had to de-energize the cable to let technicians begin repairs. He says the damaged cable also transfers electricity throughout west Kentucky. Service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. this afternoon. Morris says the company is grateful to customers for their patience with this complex issue.

 

 

 

