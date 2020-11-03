WKMS News: 2020 General Election Results

Here are regional results of the 2020 General Election in the western Kentucky WKMS listening area. Unoffical results from the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office, and a link to the Illinois State Board of Elections are included. We will be updating this list throughout election night. Hear NPR Election Coverage live Tuesday night on WKMS.

*Winners marked in bold.

Unofficial Results

#########################################################################

From The Kentucky State Board Of Elections:

Kentucky State House of Representatives

District 1: Steven Rudy (R) *unopposed

District 2:

District 3:

District 4:

District 5:

District 6:

District 7: Suzanne Miles (R) *unopposed

District 8:

District 9: Myron Dossett (R) *unopposed

District 11:

District 12:

Kentucky Senate:

District 1: Jason Howell (R) *unopposed

District 3:

Court of Appeals Judge:

Family Court, 42nd Circuit:

U.S. House of Representative, Kentucky 1st District:

U.S. Senate:

Paducah Mayor:

Constitutional Amendment 1 (Marsy's Law):

Constitutional Amendment 2 (Judicial/Commonwealth's Attorney terms):

Murray City Council:

From The Tennessee's Secretary of State:

Results From The Illinois State Board of Elections