WKMS Team Selected for Exclusive Podcast Training Program, Project Catapult

Murray State’s public radio station, WKMS has been selected for an exclusive podcast training program, Project Catapult, through The Public Radio Exchange (PRX) after an extensive application process. PRX is a nonprofit web-based platform that champions experimentation, risk-taking and stepping outside of creative comfort zones — and they do this through undertakings like Project Catapult, a public media podcast accelerator that launched in 2016.

Project Catapult encourages stations around the country to create podcasts meaningful to their communities and provides a 20-week curriculum that includes content development, audience engagement, and monetization strategies, as well as a $70,000 grant for the project.

There have been two cohorts to date. And the third has just been announced including WKMS-FM.

The six chosen participants and their podcast ideas include:

WKMS in Murray, Kentucky- unpacking preconceptions of living in rural America.

East Tennessee PBS in Knoxville, Tennessee -place the historical Black experience in Appalachia into today’s national context.

KPBS in San Diego, California - stories of art and culture at one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

WAMU in Washington, D.C. - investigates how the city is responding to homelessness following the tragic disappearance of a young girl.

WWNO/WRKF in New Orleans/Baton Rouge, Louisiana – seeks answers to questions about climate change and its impact on everyday people

Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie, Wyoming- searches for stories that reveal the evolving identity of the American West.

WKMS receives a $70,000 grant to help build and develop a podcast that focuses on rural “Fly Over Country” for a national audience. The WKMS project personnel include Austin Carter, WKMS Host/Operations Director; Ariel Lavery, Independent Producer; and Dixie Lynn, WKMS Corporate Support Manager.

The team is part of a weeklong intensive training in Boston, MA., in October, and the project culminates in a celebratory live showcase in March 2020. From there, PRX will work with each team to ensure a smooth launch for their respective stations.