Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
Live From Here

With 'Write Here Write Now' Campaign, Canadians Lose An Excuse To Write To Grandma

By editor 44 minutes ago
Originally published on March 4, 2021 3:23 pm

To help people connect with those they've lost touch with during the pandemic, Canada Post, the primary postal operator in the country, has sent every household a postage-paid postcard for free.