Mayfield offers guidance about debris removal process

The City of Mayfield is clarifying code violations that some citizens received regarding tornado debris.

Officials say the code violations are not fines, but citizens who received the notice will need to apply for tornado debris removal services through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mayfield has a link to an online form of the debris removal application on the Mayfield Strong website under Debris Removal.

The city has set up locations for residents to come and ask questions or drop off applications about the debris removal process. The Graves County Public Library will be open on Mar. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. to handle applications for private property debris removal, and the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce will be open Mar. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. for questions and applications regarding commercial property.

Mayfield city officials recommend that residents visit one of those two locations for assistance in the application process, as the application itself is a lengthy 45 pages. If approved, it will allow USACEs to go onto personal and commercial property to remove debris. Rental homes are considered commercial property, and each property will require a separate application.

Residents will need to bring a copy of their insurance to the consulting and any mortgage information if available. The city does not have final say on which applications get approved.