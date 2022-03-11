© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

Mayfield offers guidance about debris removal process

WKMS | By Zacharie Lamb
Published March 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST
USACE_tornado_debris_cleanup_Graves_County_Mayfield
Lily Burris
/
The United States Army Corp of Engineers begins their last pass of right-of-way tornado debris on Mar. 13 and their contract ends Mar. 31.

The City of Mayfield is clarifying code violations that some citizens received regarding tornado debris.

Officials say the code violations are not fines, but citizens who received the notice will need to apply for tornado debris removal services through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mayfield has a link to an online form of the debris removal application on the Mayfield Strong website under Debris Removal.

The city has set up locations for residents to come and ask questions or drop off applications about the debris removal process. The Graves County Public Library will be open on Mar. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. to handle applications for private property debris removal, and the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce will be open Mar. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. for questions and applications regarding commercial property.

Mayfield city officials recommend that residents visit one of those two locations for assistance in the application process, as the application itself is a lengthy 45 pages. If approved, it will allow USACEs to go onto personal and commercial property to remove debris. Rental homes are considered commercial property, and each property will require a separate application.

Residents will need to bring a copy of their insurance to the consulting and any mortgage information if available. The city does not have final say on which applications get approved.

Tags

Public Safety MayfieldGraves County Public LibraryMayfield-Graves County Chamber of CommerceMayfield Tornadodebris removal
Zacharie Lamb
Zacharie Lamb is a music major at Murray State University and is a Graves County native.
See stories by Zacharie Lamb
Related Content