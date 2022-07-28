Massive floods devastate eastern Kentucky, with at least 3 dead

Gov. Andy Beshear said at least three people died after heavy rains caused flash flooding and mudslides in parts of eastern Kentucky Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

First confirmed death was 81-year-old woman in Perry County. Other deaths in Perry County and Knott County. — Justin Hicks (@Hicks_JustinM) July 28, 2022

During a news conference midday Thursday, Beshear said he expects the death toll to reach double digits. The governor declared a state of emergency earlier in the day.

Beshear called the event “one of the most significant deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time” and said property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. Water rescues continue across the region.

The Kentucky National Guard is assisting with rescue operations, and a Federal Emergency Management Agency team is expected to arrive by Thursday night.

Those seeking missing people in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties should call Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069, not 911. Callers should provide the person’s name and any possible location information.

Later Thursday, the state will launch a website for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flooding Relief Fund that is being established to address this crisis.

A flood watch for all of eastern Kentucky remains in effect through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists expect heavy storms to return Thursday night and potentially hit areas that are already flooded.