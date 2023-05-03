Police receive false report of shooting at Westview High School

Westview High School in Weakley County is one of several schools in Tennessee that was reported to have a hoax “shots fired” claim called in to local law enforcements.

Wednesday morning, the Martin Police Department received a phone call reporting shots fired at Westview High. The school immediately went on lockdown. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no immediate threat and no signs that shots were fired.

The Martin Police Department said these spoofed phone calls were anonymously generated by a computer.