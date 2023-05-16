Vintage World War I plane crash lands in western Kentucky

Both pilots of a vintage World War I plane walked away from an emergency landing in Muhlenberg County Monday night.

According to the Kentucky National Guard, the plane’s engine lost power at 1,500 feet and crashed at the Wendell Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville.

No injuries were reported, but one pilot checked in to an area hospital for evaluation.

The plane was en route to Bowling Green after it had refueled in Hopkins County.

It suffered heavy damage while landing in an open field at the training site.

The 1913 plane was recently on display at an airshow in Indiana. It’s one of only six remaining in the world and the only one that is certified for coast-to-coast flights.