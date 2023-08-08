Severe storms possible Wednesday across region

Parts of far western Kentucky, northwestern Tennessee and southern Illinois are at an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Paducah said during a weather briefing Tuesday afternoon that two rounds of storms are possible on Wednesday, with chances of severe wind and flash flooding later in the day.

The first round is projected to be in the region in the afternoon between 3 and 8 p.m. A second round of storms is possible Wednesday evening between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.