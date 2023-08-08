© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

Severe storms possible Wednesday across region

WKMS
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
National Weather Service Paducah

Parts of far western Kentucky, northwestern Tennessee and southern Illinois are at an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Paducah said during a weather briefing Tuesday afternoon that two rounds of storms are possible on Wednesday, with chances of severe wind and flash flooding later in the day.

The first round is projected to be in the region in the afternoon between 3 and 8 p.m. A second round of storms is possible Wednesday evening between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Tags
Public Safety severe weather
Related Content