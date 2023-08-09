Severe weather possible in region this evening

Severe thunderstorms are possible in western Kentucky, western Tennessee and southern Illinois later this afternoon and evening as multiple showers and storms are expected to make their way across the region.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Paducah office say damaging winds and tornados are possible.

The likely window for severe storms in southern Illinois and the Purchase region is between 7 and 10 p.m., while the window for Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell and Christian counties is projected to be between 9 p.m. to midnight.

For up to date forecasts, go visit the National Weather Service's website.