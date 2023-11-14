© 2023
Wildfire risk is high in Tennessee as drought lingers

WPLN | By Caroline Eggers
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST
A fire was extinguished in Williamson County on November 5, 2023.
Courtesy Williamson County Fire/Rescue
A fire was extinguished in Williamson County on November 5, 2023.

Wildfires are popping up across Tennessee, as the state endures its worst drought since 2016.

On Friday, there were four active fires that burned at least 460 acres. The largest fire was 365 acres in Polk County, which has an “extreme” drought classification. The day before, the Tennessee Division of Forestry said it was containing seven fires that burned more than 855 acres.

The risk for larger, less easily controllable fires will continue as long as intense dryness persists.

“There’s a lot of wildfires, and any of them could become bigger. So I’m concerned,” said Tennessee state climatologist Andrew Joyner.

About 43% of Tennessee land had an “extreme” drought classification on November 9, 2023.
Courtesy Tennessee Climate Office
About 43% of Tennessee land had an “extreme” drought classification on November 9, 2023.

Most fires are caused by people. On Wednesday, a welding spark caused a fire at a zoo-type park that burned 40 acres. (Officials say no animals were harmed.)

Many places are taking action. As of Friday, the state had issued burn bans in Rutherford and Williamson counties, which contain the cities of Franklin and Murfreesboro, and Franklin, as well as in Grundy, Morgan and Sequatchie counties.

Nashville banned all outdoor fires on Monday, the day after a small brush fire on Gourley Road.

This year, about 2.5 million acres of land have burned in wildfires, which is significantly lower than the most recent 10-year average of about 6.6 million acres. Notably, California exited drought this month for the first time in three years.
Caroline Eggers
Caroline Eggers covers environmental issues with a focus on equity for WPLN News through Report for America, a national service program that supports journalists in local newsrooms across the country. Before joining the station, she spent several years covering water quality issues, biodiversity, climate change and Mammoth Cave National Park for newsrooms in the South. Her reporting on homelessness and a runoff-related “fish kill” for the Bowling Green Daily News earned her 2020 Kentucky Press Association awards in the general news and extended coverage categories, respectively. Beyond deadlines, she is frequently dancing, playing piano and photographing wildlife and her poodle, Princess. She graduated from Emory University with majors in journalism and creative writing.
