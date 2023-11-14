Wildfire risk is high in Tennessee as drought lingers

Wildfires are popping up across Tennessee, as the state endures its worst drought since 2016.

On Friday, there were four active fires that burned at least 460 acres. The largest fire was 365 acres in Polk County, which has an “extreme” drought classification. The day before, the Tennessee Division of Forestry said it was containing seven fires that burned more than 855 acres.

The risk for larger, less easily controllable fires will continue as long as intense dryness persists.

“There’s a lot of wildfires, and any of them could become bigger. So I’m concerned,” said Tennessee state climatologist Andrew Joyner.

Courtesy Tennessee Climate Office About 43% of Tennessee land had an “extreme” drought classification on November 9, 2023.

Most fires are caused by people. On Wednesday, a welding spark caused a fire at a zoo-type park that burned 40 acres. (Officials say no animals were harmed.)

Many places are taking action. As of Friday, the state had issued burn bans in Rutherford and Williamson counties, which contain the cities of Franklin and Murfreesboro, and Franklin, as well as in Grundy, Morgan and Sequatchie counties.

Nashville banned all outdoor fires on Monday, the day after a small brush fire on Gourley Road.

A look at the brush fire on Gourley Road as it continues to burn on a bluff. Specialized equipment has been requested to safely access & aid in fully extinguishing the fire.



This year, about 2.5 million acres of land have burned in wildfires, which is significantly lower than the most recent 10-year average of about 6.6 million acres. Notably, California exited drought this month for the first time in three years.