Areas in northern Tennessee, western Kentucky reporting damage from severe weather

Several communities in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky are reporting varying levels of damage from severe weather and possible tornado activity on Saturday.

Teams from multiple emergency and medical agencies are responding to numerous locations in the northern Clarksville, Tennessee, area – near Fort Campbell, Kentucky – due to “extensive damage” from a tornado that touched down around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday. Officials have designated Northeast High School as a shelter for residents who need a place to stay. Officials in Clarksville are asking residents to stay home if possible, and to stay off of the roads.

Clarksville Now reports that there were no confirmed fatalities or missing persons from the storm in Montgomery County as of Saturday afternoon. WKRN reports that some injuries were confirmed, and that first responders were in the “search and rescue phase” in the aftermath of the storm.

Weakley County Emergency Management Agency reported, as of Saturday afternoon, two Dresden homes on Summers Road had suffered “major” damage from a weather event. Champion Homes and the National Guard Armory in Dresden also had “significant” damage.

Two Weakley County residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the possible tornado. Dresden previously experienced tornado damage nearlytwo years ago in the historic December 2021 tornado outbreak.

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported a peak of over 4,000 customers in north Gibson County, Obion County and Dyer County without power during Saturday’s storms.

WHOP reports “significant” storm damage in parts of Todd County. Nearly 1,400 Pennyrile Electric customers in Todd and Logan counties were without power on Saturday afternoon due to downed power lines. Officials with the National Weather Service’s Paducah office are planning to survey severe weather damage in Todd County on Sunday.