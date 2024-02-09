No injuries reported after train derails in Paducah

A freight train derailed Thursday near the Southside of Paducah, in the area known as Littleville between Chester Hack and Cleveland Street.

Although no injuries were reported, McCracken County Emergency Management officials estimated in a social media post that as many as 10 train cars were overturned.

Paducah & Louisville Railway Transportation officials took charge of the investigation and clean up, after local emergency management officials initially responded to the scene.

The cause of the derailment has not been reported.