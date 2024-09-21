© 2024
Police: No injuries reported after shots fired outside of Governor's Square Mall in Clarksville

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published September 21, 2024 at 12:24 PM CDT
The Governors Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee
Jonrmart2016
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Governor's Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee

Shots were fired outside of Governors Square Mall in Clarksville this morning, leading to widespread social media reports of an active shooter on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Scott Beaubien, the public information officer for the Clarksville Police Department, confirmed to WKMS that "there was never an active shooter situation" this morning in Clarksville.

A release and social media post from CPD this morning clarified the reports:

CPD fielded a 911 call at 10:47 a.m. Saturday that initially reported a shooting inside the mall.

The agency is conducting an active investigation into the incident, which witnesses have now told the authorities occurred on the perimeter road of the Montgomery County mall.

Clarksville Now also reported that the incident took place "during a scheduled multi-agency training exercise nearby at Tennova Healthcare."

This story could be updated.

