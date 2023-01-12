Paducah-McCracken County NAACP's 2023 Fredricka Hargrove-MLK Jr. Essay Contest Winners Have Been Announced

In memory of Paducah teacher and Murray State alumna Fredricka Hargrove, the annual Fredricka Hargrove-MLK Jr. Essay Contest is open to all K through 12 students in Paducah and McCracken County. The contest serves as a chance for students and teachers to celebrate the life, work, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.

The prompts for this year's essay included the life and legacy of Medgar Evers for middle school students and Rosa Parks for elementary school students. Winners will be recognized at a special celebration on Sunday, January 15th, at Paducah Middle School. This event is free to attend.

WKMS has partnered with the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP to bring you the following recordings of students reading their first-place essays.

Poster Contest

K-3rd Grade Division 1st Place Winner

Ellie Burpro, Concord Elementary

Dixie Lynn / Ellie Burpro is the 1st Place winner of the K-3rd Grade Division Poster Contest.

(winning poster pictured above)

2nd Place: Elli Johnston, Concord Elementary School

3rd Place: Owen Sims, Concord Elementary School

Essay Contest

4th & 5th Grade Division 1st Place Winner

Wesley Gagnon, Lone Oak Intermediate School

Dixie Lynn / Wesley Gagnon is the 1st Place Winner of the 4th & 5th Grade Division Essay Contest.

Listen to Wesley Gagnon's essay, "The Fights for Rights"

Wesley Gagnon.mp3 Wesley Gagnon, Lone Oak Intermediate School, reads his first-place essay in the 4th & 5th Grade Division, "Fights for Rights." Listen • 4:22

2nd Place: Sophie Clark, Lone Oak Intermediate School

3rd Place: Jackson, Faubion, Lone Oak Intermediate School

6th Grade Division 1st Place Winner

Brooklyn Spresser, Heath Middle School

Dixie Lynn / Brooklyn Spresser is the 6th Grade Division 1st Place Winner.

Listen to Brooklyn Spresser's first-place essay below.

Brooklyn Spresser.mp3 Brooklyn Spresser, Heath Middle School, reads her winning essay in the 6th Grade Division. Listen • 2:13

2nd Place: Maddie Brown, Lone Oak Middle School

3rd Place: Emma Beardall, Heath Middle School

7th Grade Division 1st Place Winner

Sebastian Hernandez, Heath Middle School

Dixie Lynn / Sebastian Hernandez is the first-place winner of the essay's 7th Grade Division.

Listen to Sebastian Hernandez's first-place essay below.

Sebastian Hernandez.mp3 Sebastian Hernandez reads his winning essay for the 7th Grade Division. Listen • 2:42

2nd Place: Audrey Walker, Paducah Middle School

3rd Place: Theo Durfee, Paducah Middle School

8th Grade Division 1st Place Winner

Brennen Hartman, Heath Middle School

Dixie Lynn / Brennen Hartman is the first-place winner of the 8th Grade Division.

Listen to Brennen Hartman's first-place essay, "The Role Model."

Brennen Hartman.mp3 Brennen Hartman reads his first-place essay, "The Role Model." Listen • 4:18

2nd Place: Grey Vessels, Heath Middle School

3rd Place: Kamorah Hartman, Paducah Middle School

The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP also announced the winners of the CSI/NAACP Scholarship. This scholarship, in partnership with CSI, is for any senior within McCracken County. The scholarship prioritizes students who are either first-generation college students or a minority.

Winners of this scholarship are invited to attend our MLK Luncheon at Paducah Tilghman Auditorium on January 16th at 11:30 am. There are four scholarships given: one overall winner will receive $1,500, and the remaining three will each receive $500. The winners are as follows:

1st Place: Coy Booker, Paducah Tilghman High School

Runners Up:

Justice Campbell, Paducah Tilghman High School

MaKayla Loving, McCracken County High School

Esley Cornelius, McCracken County High School

Kylee Quinby, McCracken County High School