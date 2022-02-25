Humanitarian organization to provide aid to Dawson Springs tornado survivors

Tzu Chi USA , a humanitarian organization, is coming to Dawson Springs on Feb. 26 and 27 to give December tornado survivors $1000 in financial aid.

The organization will be in the multipurpose room of Dawson Springs High School on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tzu Chi USA has already provided financial assistance to tornado survivors in Mayfield and Bowling at events in December.

Executive Director of Tzu Chi USA Midwest Region Chong Hsieh said the organization has already sent people text messages and emails if they are eligible for financial assistance from Tzu Chi USA.

“If they got a text message or get an email from us, from Tzu Chi USA, please come tomorrow or Sunday,” Hsieh said.

Anyone who would like financial assistance from Tzu Chi USA should register with the American Red Cross and bring their Red Cross case ID and a photo ID to the event. The organization is a partner with the Red Cross and uses their disaster categories to help determine who might need assistance.

People who receive financial assistance from Tzu Chi might receive additional items such as blankets, masks and tools if they attend one of the events this weekend.