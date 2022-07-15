Mayfield Rebuilds website available for community members to submit input

Seven months after a series of tornadoes devastated west and central Kentucky, including the Graves County town of Mayfield, many areas are starting to make notable progress in their recovery efforts.

One sign of progress in Mayfield is the launching of the Mayfield Rebuilds website . The group is looking for public input on what the city’s future should look like. Mayfield Rebuilds is a group of volunteers committed to helping the city as it recovers from December’s tornado outbreak.

It formed out of a series of community meetings where Graves County residents shared their hopes for the future of the community and had the opportunity to learn what each committee is planning to prioritize during recovery. The committee has been meeting with community members and with each other to continue to figure out the best way forward for Mayfield.

Jill Celaya is the chair of Mayfield Rebuilds. In a recent press release from the committee, she described the people of Mayfield as “resilient.”

“We can come together and harness our enthusiasm in the hope of creating a vibrant, thriving community for our children, grandchildren and the generations to come,” Celaya said in a statement. “Mayfield Rebuilds gives everyone in our area a chance to express our opinions and pull together to direct our future while honoring our past.”

The committee will have a public meeting on July 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the West Kentucky Community Room at the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative building in Mayfield. They will also have representatives at the upcoming back-to-school event at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds on July 16 and the Fancy Farm picnic on August 6.

Any suggestions or questions for the committee can be submitted on their website or mailed to: Mayfield Rebuilds, c/o Mayor’s Office, Mayfield City Hall, 211 East Broadway, Mayfield, KY, 42066.