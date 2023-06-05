© 2023
Society

Clarksville leads Tennessee cities in population growth for second straight year

Published June 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT

Clarksville led all Tennessee cities in year-to-year population growth…adding over 6,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. That’s according to estimates from the U.S. Census.

Clarksville Now reports the Montgomery County city is Tennessee’s fifth largest city, and is quickly gaining ground on Chattanooga, currently the state’s fourth largest city.

Between July 2020 and July 2022, Clarksville ranked 30th nationwide for population growth, adding over 10,000 people during that two-year span.

